Clarksville Obituary: Samuel T. Corey

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Command Sergeant Major Samuel T. Corey, ARMY, (Ret.), a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, soldier, neighbor, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home on September 20th, 2026, at the age of 95.

Born on July 20th, 1931, to Panzyclon Corey and Ella Mae Houston, brother to Elaine Murdock. Sam dedicated 25 years of his life to serving his country in the United States Army, with 7 deployments and 247 jumps, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major. His commitment to the Army and the United States never ended with his retirement. When the first Gulf War began, Sam volunteered to return to active service. He was told, much to his disappointment, that he was too old. That did not diminish his patriotism or his desire to serve.

Sam was proud to call Clarksville, TN home and was a familiar and much-loved presence throughout the community. He represented the City of Clarksville in the competition for the Most Patriotic City in the USA, a role that suited him perfectly. His love of country was evident in everything he did. His favorite colors were, fittingly, red, white, and blue.

He was also known for making every holiday a little extra special. Sam created elaborate holiday displays that brought joy to children and adults alike. On Halloween, children knew that a visit to Sam’s house meant passing by the likes of “Franklinstein” and the “Grand Reaper”. They also knew their bravery would be rewarded at the door with full-size candy bars. He could be spotted dressed as Uncle Sam or as Santa’s helper, delivering gifts and embracing every opportunity to bring a smile to someone’s face.

Other fond memories were the legendary phone calls to come help for “20 minutes.” Those who knew Sam understood that “20 minutes” meant anything but 20 minutes. His invitations were rarely declined because 1. he didn’t take no for an answer, and 2. your time would be rewarded with an RC Cola and a Moon Pie.

Sam served as president of the WK&T Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association, continuing his lifelong connection to the soldiers and military community he loved. He was proud of his service and the friendships that came with it. He was also a devoted Tennessee Vols fan. On game days, Sam could be seen wearing his orange-and-white checkered overalls while driving his buggy through the neighborhood, sirens and “Rocky Top” blaring. It was unmistakably Sam and impossible to miss.

Fishing for crappie was one of his favorite hobbies, giving him another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and spend time doing something he loved. Sam had a strong work ethic and believed in staying busy, helping others, and doing things right. But just as important was his wonderful sense of humor. He had a way of making people laugh and creating stories that would be remembered. He also had a special tradition of making sure he was the first to wish someone happy birthday.

Sam was preceded in death by his dearly loved wife, Ilse Lina, sons Samuel and Robert, and two grandchildren. He is survived by four children: Richard (Terry), Cynthia, Carolyn, and Cathy (Larry), fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and fourteen honorary grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Trevor Compton, Curtis Compton, Thomas Compton, Mitchell Compton, Bennett Compton, and Russell Compton. Honorary Pallbearers: Aaron Compton, David Russell, and Dan Camplan.

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, September 28th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the hour of service.