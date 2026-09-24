Tennessee Awarded Nearly $8 Million for Teacher Incentive Program

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) has been awarded more than $7.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor through the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program (TSL). Tennessee was among approximately twenty grantees that received this award. To date, the program has supported approximately 160 projects nationwide.

Tennessee’s Instructional Leadership & Educator Development Grant will pilot strategies to enhance the statewide educator talent and development systems in high-need schools. This funding will support eligible school districts and public charter schools in developing educator leadership and mentoring pathways, strengthening educator evaluation, implementing strategic staffing, and providing incentives for educators.

The project will use evaluation and human capital data to monitor implementation and outcomes.

“We’re excited about what this grant opportunity could do for our incredible teachers across the state, said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “Tennessee is committed to ensuring that all students have access to highly effective teachers in every classroom.”