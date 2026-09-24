APSU Volleyball Starts UAC Season With Win Over Little Rock

Little Rock, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19, 32-20) in its 2026 United Athletic Conference opener, Thursday, at the Jack Stephens Center.

The first set saw three straight points on two attack errors and a Cree Hollier kill for points 7-9. The Governors went on a seven-point streak with four kills, two Hollier aces, and a Trojan error for points 10-16. The APSU Govs went on a second scoring run with four points on two kills from Malena Benz and two attack errors on points 20-23. The Governors scored the final two points on a Benz kill and a Trojan service error to claim the first set.

The Governors created early separation with a 7-3 lead highlighted by five kills, three from Lauren Wallace. Austin Peay State University then scored two straight points for nine and 10 on a Benz kill and a combo block from Taly Cloyd and Benz. The APSU Govs scored five straight with two decisive kills from Cloyd to start and conclude the streak. The Governors concluded the set by securing the final three points on two Little Rock errors, and a kill from Benz.

Austin Peay State University continued to see a lead into the third set with a 9-4 lead with three straight points scored on two Trojan attack errors, and a Reagan Anderson serve ace. The Govs then scored five consecutive on three attack errors, a Sarah Butler ace, and a Wallace kill. The APSU Govs went on a three-point scoring run for points 14—16 on a Nicole Okojie kill, Wallace kill, and Trojan Attack error. The Governors scored three final points on two attack errors, and a Kaelynn Ashley kill but would ultimately fall in set three 25-19.

The Governors opened the fourth set with a Cloyd kill, Little Rock attack error, and a Wallace service ace to lead 3-1. The set saw a more competitive game from both teams with a tie at 7-7 with a Benz kill and two more ties at the eighth and ninth points with a Wallace kill and a Little Rock serve error.

The APSU Govs took a narrow 15-13 lead into the set break before scoring three straight on a Trojan attack error and two straight Cloyd kills to take the lead. Little Rock would even the score 21-21, but the Govs reeled off three straight on a kill and two attack errors leading into a Little Rock timeout with the APSU Govs leading 24-21.

The Trojans would score four straight, with a Little Rock error giving the Governors the 25th point they needed tying the set 25-25. Austin Peay State University scored on a service error for a 27th point, and a Cloyd kill for the 29th point. The APSU Govs secured the win on a consecutive Hollier kill, Butler and Ashley block, and a final Hollier kill.

The Governors and Trojans, who are coached by Austin Peay State University volleyball alum Aubrey Becker, will meet again this season on October 24th at 1:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors nearly doubled up the Trojans on blocks, 13-7

Cloyd led the team for the third consecutive game in kills with 16.

The Austin Peay State University totaled 125 attacks with a .256 attack percent. Little Rock attacked for 143 total attacks with a .119 attack percent.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will continue conference play against Central Arkansas, Saturday, September 26th, in Conway, Arkansas.