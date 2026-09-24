Mild Days and Cool Nights Ahead, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather September 24th-28th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a stretch of generally dry and mild weather through the weekend and into Monday, with plenty of sunshine developing after some early cloud cover Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will remain near or just above 80 degrees, while overnight lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s. Light winds will provide a noticeable hint of fall, particularly during the cooler nighttime hours.

Thursday will begin mostly cloudy before conditions gradually become sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 80 degrees. A north-northeast wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph during the day.

Conditions will become partly cloudy Thursday night, with temperatures falling to around 59 degrees. Northeast winds near 5 mph will continue into the evening.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday, with an afternoon high near 81 degrees. North northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will keep the day comfortable.

Friday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees. An east northeast wind around 5 mph will accompany the cooler conditions.

Saturday will remain mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming northeast around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday night will bring increasing clouds, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 56 degrees. North-northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday, with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees. Winds will again be calm early before becoming northeast around 5 mph during the afternoon.

The night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees. Northeast winds near 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Sunny skies will return Monday, bringing another mild afternoon with a high near 84 degrees. Monday night will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall to around 59 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County is set for a pleasant stretch of weather, with mostly sunny conditions dominating the forecast and no major weather disruptions indicated. Cooler mornings and evenings will provide a reminder that fall is arriving, while afternoon temperatures remain comfortable through the beginning of next week.