Clarksville Police Respond to Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at approximately 10:24pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Eagle Court. Two northbound lanes are currently shut down.

The pedestrian has been transported to Vanderbilt Hospital Clarksville by Montgomery County EMS, and her status is unknown at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while officers process the scene and work to clear the roadway.

No additional information is available for release at this time.