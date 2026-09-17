Clarksville Historian Reveals Story of Civil War-Era Contraband Camp

Clarksville, TN – As part of our local America 250 celebration, the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council hosted an educational series of events at L&N Depot, called “The Road to Emancipation.”

History lovers gathered at the former train station on Tenth Street for the first presentation, given by local historian David Britton. He shared details of what happened in Clarksville after Union forces captured Fort Defiance.

In February 1862, thousands of formerly enslaved people were given protection behind Union lines. Refugees were recognized legally as “Contraband” of war. They built settlements and provided manual labor. By late 1864, thousands of refugees lived in and around Clarksville.

Part 2 of the program, held on July 19th, featured Phyllis Smith, who presented “The American Revolution: A War for Freedom?”, and a musical presentation focused on military music and the blues.

Part 3, presented on August 9th by retired Air Force Colonel Nick Nicholson, was “Expose into the Mind of the United States Colored Troops(USCT): Slave, Fugitive, USCT.”

Clarksville Contraband Camp Photo Gallery