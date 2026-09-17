Heat Near 100 Through the Weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather September 17th-21st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience another stretch of hot, mostly sunny weather through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s each day.

Heat index values could reach 108 degrees Thursday and Friday, making the prolonged heat an important concern for anyone spending time outdoors. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Monday afternoon and continues into Monday night as temperatures begin to moderate.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching a high near 99 degrees and heat index values as high as 108 degrees. Winds will be calm initially before becoming northwest around 5 mph during the morning.

Thursday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 74 degrees under calm winds.

Friday will bring another sunny and hot day across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with a high near 99 degrees and heat index values again reaching as high as 108 degrees. Winds will be calm before becoming northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 72 degrees. An east-northeast wind around 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Saturday will remain sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching near 98 degrees. Winds will be calm before becoming west-southwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday night will stay mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 74 degrees. South-southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm.

Sunday will continue the weekend heat, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 98 degrees. South-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become westerly during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees and south-southeast winds around 5 mph.

Monday will remain mostly sunny, although a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop after 1:00pm. Temperatures will still be warm, with a high near 96 degrees.

Monday night will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 70 degrees.

The extended forecast keeps dangerous heat as the primary weather concern through the weekend, with highs remaining near 100 degrees and heat index values exceeding 100 degrees at times.

Residents should take precautions during the hottest portions of the day, especially during outdoor activities. The pattern could become slightly more unsettled Monday as chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.