Arts for Hearts Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing Free Art Opportunities to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Arts for Hearts, operating under Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, provides free, accessible art workshops and supplies for children and adults in our community who otherwise might not have a lot of creative opportunities.

Started by Barbara Kane and Rita Arancibia, Arts for Hearts is now in its tenth year, thanks to a “great group of very dedicated, passionate volunteers.” The all-volunteer group creates and hosts art projects all throughout the community.

“So many want to do art, but don’t know where to start and/or don’t have the materials,” Kane said. “We offer classes and show them how. We have very patient, wonderful people who will guide them through a variety of projects.”

Students can find classes in painting, watercolor, ceramics, stained glass, alcohol inks, wood-burning, metal stamping, monoprints, gel printing, drawing, and more. Recently, everyone who attended a drawing class was given a sketchbook to take home.

The group gathers at the Habitat Restore community room once a month, as well as at Fort Campbell Army Fisher House and Refinery on the River. They also work with the Wade Bourne Nature Center and other locations around town.

For their recent fundraiser, only their second in ten years, Arts for Hearts hosted a Christmas in July Gala at the historic L&N Train Station. Local artists donated hand-painted ornaments, tiny framed pictures, and other items that were part of a silent auction.

Guests bought tickets for the event that included charcuterie, cookies, and specialty cocktails. They enjoyed live music while they bid on their favorite works of art. All the proceeds will fund additional art projects in the community.

Arts for Hearts Fundraiser Photo Gallery