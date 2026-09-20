Clarksville Obituary: Marie Doris Hite

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: With profound sadness, yet deep gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Marie Doris Hite on September 10th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

Marie was born October 31st, 1962, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the proud parents, the late Mr. Dorris and Mrs. Emma Jean Hite, who preceded her in death, as well as her son Sylvester Hockett Jr., sisters Marilyn Brewer and Myra Hite, brothers Michael Hite, Mitchell Hite, and Marvin Hite, and great-nephews Michael Hite Jr. and Ikehliayon Hite.

Marie was introduced to Jesus Christ at an early age, accepted Him as her Savior, and united with St. Paul A.M.E. in her younger years. In her later years, she attended Greenhill Church and united with Fifth Ward MBC. Marie attended Clarksville-Montgomery County schools and graduated from Clarksville High in 1980.

Marie retired from Letica/Maui Cup.

Known as “Pretty Girl Swag”, Marie never met a stranger and had an infectious smile and personality that made people gravitate to her. One thing she truly loved was line dancing on the dance floor; she was the line dancing queen. She also had a keen eye for fashion and home decorating. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Marie leaves to cherish her memory her lifelong best friend, Sylvester Hockett Sr., a daughter, Erika Overstreet-Duncan, and a son, Kenneth Hite. Sisters Mildred Hite and Melissa Ingram. Brother Maurice Hite. Grandchildren: Cortaivious Overstreet, Martavious Reed, Jamir Brewer, Ja’leel Brewer, Nevaeh Overstreet, and Ja’Zyah Brewer. Devoted niece and nephew, Sherita Hite and Jamal (Tiffany) Brewer. Loving Aunt Mrs. Lena Horn-Crouch. Soon-to-arrive great-grandson Lennox Reed, and a host of cousins, family, and friends.