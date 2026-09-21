Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Announces Fall Events for Adults

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a variety of adult programs coming up, offering opportunities to learn something new, stay active, get creative and connect with others.

Adults can bring their technology questions to Tech Time, with upcoming sessions covering organizing photos and memories, as well as an introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel.

Tai Chi classes provide a gentle way to improve balance, flexibility, and relaxation, while the North Branch AdVenture Club offers adults with special needs a welcoming environment for social connections, creative activities, and light physical activities. Community members can also support Blood Assurance by donating blood at the North Branch.

Book lovers can join the Branching Out Book Club for a discussion of John Grisham’s The Widow and pick up the group’s next selection, The Tenant by Freida McFadden. For those looking to get creative, the Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles program invites participants to transform wine bottles into fun Halloween-inspired creations.

With technology classes, wellness activities, community service, book discussions and hands-on crafts, there is something for adults of a variety of interests at the library this fall.

Visit Our FULL Calendar

Tech Time (Photos and Organizing Memories)

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 11:00am

Location: Computer Lab

Have you got questions about creating spreadsheets, navigating the internet or other basics of computer usage? Join us in the computer lab and ask one of our friendly staff members to impart their wisdom to you.

Key Teaching Points

Taking photos

Saving photos

Organizing into albums

Backing up and sharing

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Tai Chi At Your Library

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Join our Tai Chi classes for adults at the library, where you’ll learn this ancient form of gentle exercise that promotes relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. Tai Chi is especially beneficial for seniors and adults, as it helps improve flexibility, reduces stress, and supports joint health.

With its slow, mindful movements, Tai Chi enhances mental clarity and physical coordination, making it ideal for all fitness levels. These classes offer a welcoming environment to explore the health benefits of Tai Chi and connect with others in the community.

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North Branch: Blood Assurance

Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Blood Assurance will be set up in the Large Meeting Room at the North Branch, and community members are invited to stop by and donate blood.

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North Branch AdVenture Club

Date: Thursday, October 1st, 2026

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Let’s go on an adventure! Our program offers a safe, supportive, and engaging environment for adults with special needs to grow, connect and thrive. Led by our compassionate staff, patrons can build confidence, independence and lasting friendships through a rotating series of activities that include creative arts, social events and light physical activities.

Join us to make connections and engage in fun for patrons of all skill levels and interests.

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Tech Time (Intro to Word and Excel)

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 11:00am

Location: Computer Lab

Have you got questions about creating spreadsheets, navigating the internet or other basics of computer usage? Join us in the computer lab and ask one of our friendly staff members to impart their wisdom to you.

Key Teaching Points

Creating a simple document

Formatting (bold, font size)

Basic spreadsheet:

Rows and columns

Entering data

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Tai Chi At Your Library

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Join our Tai Chi classes for adults at the library, where you’ll learn this ancient form of gentle exercise that promotes relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. Tai Chi is especially beneficial for seniors and adults, as it helps improve flexibility, reduces stress, and supports joint health.

With its slow, mindful movements, Tai Chi enhances mental clarity and physical coordination, making it ideal for all fitness levels. These classes offer a welcoming environment to explore the health benefits of Tai Chi and connect with others in the community.

Learn More

Branching Out Book Club!

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

Join Us for a discussion of The Widow by John Grisham and grab a copy of our next read The Tenant by Freida McFadden.

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Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Makerspace

Join us for a DIY and get creative with some wine bottles for Halloween!

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Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826