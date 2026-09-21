Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Announces Fall Events for Adults

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a variety of adult programs coming up, offering opportunities to learn something new, stay active, get creative and connect with others.
Adults can bring their technology questions to Tech Time, with upcoming sessions covering organizing photos and memories, as well as an introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel.
Tai Chi classes provide a gentle way to improve balance, flexibility, and relaxation, while the North Branch AdVenture Club offers adults with special needs a welcoming environment for social connections, creative activities, and light physical activities. Community members can also support Blood Assurance by donating blood at the North Branch.
Book lovers can join the Branching Out Book Club for a discussion of John Grisham’s The Widow and pick up the group’s next selection, The Tenant by Freida McFadden. For those looking to get creative, the Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles program invites participants to transform wine bottles into fun Halloween-inspired creations.
With technology classes, wellness activities, community service, book discussions and hands-on crafts, there is something for adults of a variety of interests at the library this fall.
Tech Time (Photos and Organizing Memories)
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 11:00am
Location: Computer Lab
Have you got questions about creating spreadsheets, navigating the internet or other basics of computer usage? Join us in the computer lab and ask one of our friendly staff members to impart their wisdom to you.
Key Teaching Points
- Taking photos
- Saving photos
- Organizing into albums
- Backing up and sharing
Tai Chi At Your Library
Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026
Time: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Location: Large Meeting Room
Join our Tai Chi classes for adults at the library, where you’ll learn this ancient form of gentle exercise that promotes relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. Tai Chi is especially beneficial for seniors and adults, as it helps improve flexibility, reduces stress, and supports joint health.
With its slow, mindful movements, Tai Chi enhances mental clarity and physical coordination, making it ideal for all fitness levels. These classes offer a welcoming environment to explore the health benefits of Tai Chi and connect with others in the community.
North Branch: Blood Assurance
Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm
Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room
Blood Assurance will be set up in the Large Meeting Room at the North Branch, and community members are invited to stop by and donate blood.
North Branch AdVenture Club
Date: Thursday, October 1st, 2026
Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm
Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room
Let’s go on an adventure! Our program offers a safe, supportive, and engaging environment for adults with special needs to grow, connect and thrive. Led by our compassionate staff, patrons can build confidence, independence and lasting friendships through a rotating series of activities that include creative arts, social events and light physical activities.
Join us to make connections and engage in fun for patrons of all skill levels and interests.
Tech Time (Intro to Word and Excel)
Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026
Time: 10:00am – 11:00am
Location: Computer Lab
Have you got questions about creating spreadsheets, navigating the internet or other basics of computer usage? Join us in the computer lab and ask one of our friendly staff members to impart their wisdom to you.
Key Teaching Points
- Creating a simple document
- Formatting (bold, font size)
Basic spreadsheet:
- Rows and columns
- Entering data
Tai Chi At Your Library
Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026
Time: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Location: Large Meeting Room
Join our Tai Chi classes for adults at the library, where you’ll learn this ancient form of gentle exercise that promotes relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. Tai Chi is especially beneficial for seniors and adults, as it helps improve flexibility, reduces stress, and supports joint health.
With its slow, mindful movements, Tai Chi enhances mental clarity and physical coordination, making it ideal for all fitness levels. These classes offer a welcoming environment to explore the health benefits of Tai Chi and connect with others in the community.
Branching Out Book Club!
Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026
Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm
Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1
Join Us for a discussion of The Widow by John Grisham and grab a copy of our next read The Tenant by Freida McFadden.
Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles
Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026
Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
Location: Makerspace
Join us for a DIY and get creative with some wine bottles for Halloween!
Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library
350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040
Phone: 931.648.8826