Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Phyllis Addie McElroy passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at the age of 99. She was born in Sunbright, TN, on August 31st, 1927.
Phyllis adored her many grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Before moving to Clarksville, she lived in Okinawa and Germany, where she fulfilled her love of travel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Laura Adams; her husband, Edward T. McElroy; daughter, Caroline Hughes; and three sisters.
Survivors include her children: Edward Thomas McElroy Jr., Daniel McElroy, Mitchell W. McElroy, Gregory McElroy, and Alan McElroy; and several generations of grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 26th, 2026, at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00pm-2:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com