Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Eula Franklin, born April 19th, 1932, passed away at the age of 94 on September 19th, 2026, surrounded by love, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a family whose lives were forever shaped by hers.

Eula was preceded in death by her first husband, Famous Colbert Choate; her current husband, James W. Franklin; her parents, Roscoe and Mamie Brooks; and 12 brothers and sisters. Eula is survived by her daughter Patricia Choate-Heflin, her son James Eric Choate (Vicki), grandchildren Amanda Choate Kosnitch (Will), James Brandon Choate (Melissa), a great-grandchild, and her sister Elaine Hinckle.

Eula’s story began in Tazewell, Tennessee, where she was one of 14 children. Life on the farm, under the loving guidance of her Mommy and Poppi, shaped the woman she would become. Growing up with 13 brothers and sisters taught her the meaning of family, hard work, perseverance, and making the most of what you had. Those roots stayed with her throughout her life.

She carried the same determination in building a career as a Budget Analyst at The Resource Management Office at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, until her retirement. She was intelligent, capable, hardworking, and proud of the life she built.

Eula was a Christian woman and mother attending Northside Baptist Church, where her faith was an important part of her life. But a life cannot truly be measured by a job title, years lived, or the names listed on her family tree. Eula’s life is found in the stories that will continue to be told, memories that bring a smile, and the lessons she passed down. Her memory will be the pieces of herself that will live on in the family and friends who loved her.

Coming from a large family, she lived through a changing world, working hard, loving deeply, and experiencing a lifetime that stretched from the simplicity of farm life to the family and home she created for herself.

For those who have loved and will miss her, saying goodbye will never be enough. There will be another story to remember, another moment to miss, and another time when we wish we could hear her voice once more.

Eula will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever carried in the hearts of her loved ones.

May she now rest peacefully, reunited with those she loved who have gone before her, and may the memories she has left behind bring comfort on the days ahead.

A graveside service will be Friday, September 25th, 2026, at 10:00am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.