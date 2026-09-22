APSU Volleyball’s Reagan Anderson Claims UAC Defensive Player of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Senior Defensive Specialist/Libero Reagan Anderson of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team has been named United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on September 21st, 2026.

At the Governors Classic, September 18th-19th, Anderson led the team in digs in all three home matches with 31 digs against Gardner-Webb, 15 against SIU Edwardsville, and 13 against Southern Illinois.

Anderson has led the team in digs for 12 of the Governors’ 13 games this season; Austin Peay State University is 8-4 when Anderson finishes as the team leader in digs.

Anderson is ranked seventh nationally in digs per set, averaging 4.96 per set. Anderson also ranks 13th in the nation for aces with 26 in the season.

This award marks the first weekly award for Governors Volleyball since September 19th, 2022, and the first Weekly conference award since transitioning to the UAC in 2026.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas, and a Saturday 2:00pm match against Central Arkansas in Conway.