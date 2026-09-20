Clarksville-Montgomery Public Library Packs Fall Calendar With Tween Fun

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has an exciting lineup of events planned especially for tweens, with plenty of opportunities to get creative, have fun, and make new memories.

From designing positive pins and creating colorful chalk art to tackling a Halloween breakout box and enjoying a spooky tween lock-in, the upcoming schedule offers something for every interest.

Tweens can look forward to hands-on crafts, games, teamwork and Halloween-themed activities at both the Main Library and North Branch.

Visit Our Full Events Calendar

Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Tweens are invited to a fun, hands-on craft program where they’ll be creating their own Positive Pins! Tweens will be decorating their Positive Pins using clothes pins, paint pins, beads, etc. All materials provided, just bring your positive vibes and creativity!

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North Branch Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Tweens are invited to a fun, hands-on craft program where they’ll be creating their own Positive Pins! Tweens will be decorating their Positive Pins using clothes pins, paint pins, beads, etc. All materials provided, just bring your positive vibes and creativity!

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Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Join us for a spooky fun time! We will be doing a Halloween breakout box. It’s an escape room style game where the tweens will work as a team to complete the creep-tacular challenges!

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Tween Lock In

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: The Loft- Young Adult

Tweens are invited to join us for a fun-filled Halloween-themed lock-in to kick off Fall Break! It will be a spooky night to remember – full of games, dancing, food, and lots of laughter! Halloween costumes welcome!

This event is free, however advance registration is required as space is limited. Registration will open on September 26th.

By registering and attending this event, participants agree to the following:

Tweens are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes: Please wear appropriate costumes that provide good coverage, are not transparent, and, if wearing shorts, extend below your fingertips.

I will arrive for this event at 5:45pm. The library closes to the public and the doors will be locked at 6:00pm. I understand there will be no late admittance for the safety of staff and attendees.

I will arrange to be picked up at 9:50pm.

If parents/guardians need to contact staff during the lock-in, they can call Christina, 319.551.4350.

The lock-in will involve games and physical activities. I knowingly and freely assume all risks and assume full responsibility for my personal safety.

I agree to inform the library staff of any food allergies or other health concerns I may have.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 12th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Join us for a spooky fun time! We will be doing a Halloween breakout box. It’s an escape room style game where the tweens will work as a team to complete the creep-tacular challenges!

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Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Date: Monday, October 19th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Children’s Library

Ready to bring the sidewalk to life? Start inside the Children’s Department, then we’ll take the party outside to turn our sidewalk into a giant canvas!

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Halloween Spooktacular

Date: Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Children’s Story Theatre

Join us at the Main Library for a spooky fun evening at the library! Come dressed in your Halloween best for a costume parade, play games, and get crafty. It’s a Halloween playtime for the whole family!

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North Branch Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Date: Monday, October 26th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

Ready to bring the sidewalk to life? Start inside the Children’s Department, then we’ll take the party outside to turn our sidewalk into a giant canvas!

Learn More

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501 Clarksville TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826