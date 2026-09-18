Wawa Serves Up Support for Fort Campbell Service Members

Clarksville, TN – Just prior to Wawa’s grand opening of its first Tennessee store, Fort Campbell USO hosted “Breaking Bread with Heroes,” which offered a chance for local service members and their families to meet Chef Robert Irvine of the Robert Irvine Foundation and sample some delicious Wawa products.

Outside the USO building, guests of the event found a Wawa truck serving coffee, as well as company mascot Wally Goose greeting everyone as they arrived. Inside, Wawa personnel were handing out samples of their famous muffins, pretzels and other assorted refreshments.

Tori Pinner, a Virginia native, is a long-time fan of Wawa. She said, “You have to try their made-to-order food, especially their sandwiches. You can’t go wrong ordering any of their hoagies; they are all great!”

Wawa and Chef Irvine’s Foundation made donations to USO Fort Campbell. Chef Irvine said, “Our Foundation gives back in many ways in support of military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

“This is my first time at Fort Campbell. I’m working on modernizing the Army’s food service, and this is on my list of bases to fix. We will be at Fort Carson this afternoon. We opened a new dining facility there three weeks ago; at Fort Hood, seven weeks ago. Wawa is our partner in “Breaking Bread with Heroes.” Our Foundation feeds anywhere from 300 – 3,000 people twice a week somewhere around the world.”

Wawa at Fort Campbell Photo Gallery