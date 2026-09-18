Tickets Now on Sale for “Stranger Sings!” at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

Seating is limited in our temporary home at 114 Public Square, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983… when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland, in this hilarious ‘upside down’ take on the hit Netflix series – and all its campy 1980s glory!

Friday, October 23rd aty 7:00pm

Saturday, October 24th at 2:00pm

Saturday, October 24th at 7:00pm

Sunday, October 25th at 2:00pm

Thursday, October 29th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 30th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 31st at 2:00pm

Saturday, October 31st at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 1st at 2:00pm

Directed and choreographed by Michael Ricciardone with music direction by Amy Frederick, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by The Licensing House (TLH), www.tlhshows.com.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Netflix, the creators of Stranger Things, or any of their subsidiaries or partners. All characters, settings, and references are used for parody purposes only.

Special thanks go out to all of our generous sponsors — Stu Fillmore & Eric Goode, Brian & Jennifer Zacharias, and Kayla Bennett — whose support made this production possible!

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains PG-13 material. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Buy Tickets

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.