APSU’s Yi-Ching Huang Scores Thrilling Win at ITA Championships

Cary, NC – After dropping her pre-qualifying match to begin her stay at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s All-American Championships, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis freshamn Yi-Ching Huang avenged the loss in comeback fashion with a thrilling, three-set win in the consolation round, Sunday, at the Cary Tennis Park.

Huang fell to North Carolina State’s Roisin Gilheany, 6-2, 6-2, Saturday. Sunday morning, she faced off against Marshall’s Mokrynska and, after falling in a 7-5 tiebreaker in her opening set, came back to win the second set, 6-4, and then her final frame, 7-5.

Huang’s win against Mokrynska is Austin Peay State University’s third-ever win at the ITA All-American Championships and the first since Leder earned a pair of victories at the event in 2023. It also marked her 12th singles win as a Governor, as she improves to 12-5 all-time in her APSU career.

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Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Huang and the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepare for the annual APSU Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governor’s Tennis Courts. APSU hosts Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Alabama A&M, and Murray State at the three-day event.