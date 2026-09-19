Family Art Saturday Brings Sunflower Printmaking to Custom House Museum

Clarksville, TN – Families are invited to spend a colorful day creating art together when the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center hosts Family Art Saturday: Sunflowers on Saturday, September 26th, 2026.

From 10:00am to 3:00pm, young artists and their families can head to the Family Art Studio for a hands-on printmaking experience inspired by one of nature’s most recognizable flowers. The September project, “Sunflowers,” gives participants an opportunity to explore printmaking while creating their own sunflower-inspired artwork.

The program is designed for artists of all ages, making it an ideal activity for families looking to spend time together while exploring their creativity. No previous art experience is necessary. Participants are encouraged to bring their imagination and enjoy the process of making something unique.

Family Art Saturday sessions will be offered from 10:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:00pm. The activity is open to children ages 3 and older, with an adult.

Admission to Family Art Saturday is free for Museum members or available with paid museum admission. The event will take place in the Family Art Studio.

Parents and caregivers are expected to participate in the activity and supervise their children throughout the event.

Whether creating a first print or adding another project to an already growing collection of family artwork, Family Art Saturday offers a fun way to turn a September Saturday into a celebration of creativity, color and sunflowers.