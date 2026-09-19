National Gas Prices Jump as Crude Oil Holds Above $100

Washington, D.C. – The national average gas price for a gallon of regular is up 16 cents from last week at $4.43 and more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Crude oil remains high, averaging $100.00 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices are back to what they were earlier this year during the spring, and the national average is inching closer to this year’s record high of $4.56 set on May 21st.

The all-time high for the national average is $5.01 set on June 14th, 2022.

Today’s National Average: $4.4386

One Week Ago: $4.2770

One Month Ago: $4.0636

One Year Ago: $3.2003

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.55 million barrels per day to 8.79 million. Total domestic gasoline supply also increased from 206.9 million to 207.7 million barrels, as well as gasoline production from 9.3 million barrels per day to 9.6 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $3.40 to settle at $102.43 a barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.6 million barrels to 423.4 million barrels, 1% above the five-year average.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($6.08), Washington ($5.57), Hawaii ($5.48), Nevada ($5.19), Oregon ($5.11), Alaska ($5.07), Idaho ($4.85), Utah ($4.81), Illinois ($4.78), and Michigan ($4.75).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.92), Texas ($3.93), Mississippi ($3.93), Louisiana ($3.97), Alabama ($3.99), Arkansas ($4.03), Oklahoma ($4.04), Tennessee ($4.05), Kansas ($4.06), and Georgia ($4.08).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (52 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (47 cents), Alaska (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Illinois (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), North Dakota (44 cents), and Arkansas (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), Maryland (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Utah (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and Delaware (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.