Clarksville Library Celebrates Dolly Parton’s Legacy With Dolly Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites the community to remember the life, legacy, and unmistakable spirit of Dolly Parton during Dolly Day, a special all-day event on Friday, September 25th, 2026, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Dolly Parton impacted generations through her music, storytelling, generosity, and belief in the power of books. Dolly Day will celebrate the many ways she brought people together while shining a special spotlight on one of the causes closest to her heart: early childhood literacy.

Dolly fans of all ages are invited to stop by the library throughout the day for Dolly-inspired activities, including:

Story Time

Crafts

Photo Booth

Dance Party

Movie

Sing-Along

Refreshments

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Dolly-inspired look. Whether that means rhinestones, cowboy boots, or simply a little extra sparkle.

Beyond the music and festivities, Dolly Day will celebrate a legacy that continues to make a difference in the lives of children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

During Dolly Day, families can learn more about the program and sign-up eligible children ages 5 and under to receive a free book delivered to their home each month. Community members will also have an opportunity to donate to the Imagination Library and help support the cost of providing books to local children.

Come for the music, the memories, the books and, of course, a little Dolly-style sparkle.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library opens doors to engage, inspire and empower our diverse community to prepare for an ever-changing