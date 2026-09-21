Clarksville Obituary: Axel Dario Gonzalez Cañas

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: El martes 22nd de septiembre de 2026 se llevará a cabo un servicio de Celebración de Vida para Axel Dario Gonzalez Cañas, de Clarksville, Tennessee, a las 6:00pm en Sykes Funeral Home. La familia recibirá a los familiares y amigos desde las 4:00pm hasta la hora del servicio.
Axel Dario Gonzalez Cañas nació el 15 de mayo de 2026 en Nashville, Tennessee, hijo de Isaac Antonio Gonzalez Alvarado y Wendy Yamileth Cañas Rivas. Falleció el 19th de septiembre de 2026.
Aunque el tiempo de Axel junto a su familia fue demasiado corto, fue profundamente amado y trajo alegría a quienes lo rodeaban. Siempre será recordado y querido por sus padres, Isaac y Wendy; su hermana, Liana; su hermano, Enzo; sus abuelos paternos, Marcos De Jesus Gonzalez Centeno y Maria Cristina Alvarado Ayala; y sus abuelos maternos, Santos Edilfonzo Cañas y Ada Yaneth Rivas.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com