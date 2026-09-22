Maynard Family Relinquishes APSU Athletics Field Naming Rights

Clarksville, TN – In a continued demonstration of their commitment to and belief in the future of Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics, Joe Maynard and the Maynard Family have agreed to relinquish existing naming rights to the baseball field at Raymond C. Hand Park and the football field at Fortera Stadium, providing the department with additional avenues for revenue generation and strategic growth in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

The decision represents another significant commitment from the Maynard Family to the continued growth and success of Austin Peay State University Athletics. Through their generosity and longstanding involvement with the University, the Maynards have played a transformative role in the development of facilities, opportunities and experiences for Governors student-athletes.

While the Maynard Family’s name will stay for Cathi Maynard Field at Cheryl Holt Field and the Maynard Family Athletic Complex as a whole, the decision reflects the Maynards’ longstanding dedication to supporting Austin Peay student-athletes and positioning the department for long-term success.

“From our very first interactions, the Maynard Family has always prioritized what is best for Austin Peay State University Athletics and its student-athletes,” said APSU Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Their willingness to create new opportunities for future investment speaks volumes about their vision, generosity, and belief in the direction of our department.”

As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to change, Austin Peay State University Athletics is committed to identifying new and innovative ways to invest in its student-athletes, coaches and programs. The willingness of the Maynard Family to relinquish field naming rights at APSU’s baseball and football venues will allow the Athletics Department to explore additional avenues of revenue generation while creating opportunities to build new partnerships and investments in Clarksville and the surrounding Midstate area.

That flexibility is increasingly important as departments across the country navigate the growing demands of student-athlete support, NIL opportunities, facilities, competitive resources and long-term program sustainability. The newly available naming opportunities give Austin Peay an opportunity to welcome new supporters into the Governors family while continuing the momentum created by the Maynards’ transformational generosity.

“In the modern collegiate athletics environment, the ability to continually reinvest and allocate resources within the program is crucial to maintaining a competitive edge,” said Austin Peay State University President Dr. Michael Licari. “The selflessness demonstrated here by the Maynard Family will have an incalculable impact on the long-term viability of our athletics department, enriching the lives of countless current and future student-athletes.”

The newly available naming opportunities will allow Austin Peay State University to engage additional supporters and corporate partners in ways that directly impact the student-athlete experience and the continued growth of APSU Athletics. Those opportunities also provide potential partners with a chance to align their names and brands with two of the University’s most visible athletic venues and with the continued rise of Governors Athletics.

“Having a new naming rights opportunity allows us to re-engage community partners who wish to enhance their brand and name recognition locally, regionally, and nationally,” said Kris Phillips, Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy and Executive Director of the APSU Foundation. “The Maynard Family’s self-sacrifice offers another visionary brand the opportunity to come aboard as part of the Austin Peay Athletics family at one of the most exciting periods in the history of the University.”

For Austin Peay State University, the opportunity created by the Maynards is about more than the names on two fields. It is about creating flexibility for the department to continue investing in the Governors while ensuring future generations of student-athletes the resources and opportunities to compete at the highest level.

The Maynard Family’s impact on APSU Athletics has been transformational and will continue to be recognized as part of the department’s history and future growth. Their legacy will remain visible throughout the Maynard Family Athletic Complex and Cathi Maynard Field at Cheryl Holt Field, while their decision to create new opportunities for the University adds another chapter to that legacy.

“We have always wanted the very best for Austin Peay State University, its student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Joe Maynard. “Stepping back, while a difficult decision, allows the Athletics Department to pursue other avenues of investment for the welfare of the department and to support the student-athlete experience, while allowing my family to remain a fully-engaged stakeholder in the future of Austin Peay State University. Our deep affinity for and commitment to Austin Peay remains; it is always a great day to be a Gov!”