TWRA Opens Applications for 2026 Early Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced the application period for the 2026 Early Season (Tier 2) Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Waterfowl Hunts will be open from September 23rd through October 13th.

Applications can be made online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, the TWRA mobile app, TWRA regional offices, or any TWRA license agent. Mailed applications will not be accepted. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Detailed application instructions, WMA locations, and general waterfowl quota hunt information are available on the TWRA Quota Hunts webpage.

A person may only submit one application, which can include up to 48 unique hunt choices; hunt choices may not be repeated. Qualifying parties must have at least four members, with a maximum of eight.

Successful applicants will receive an email with instructions to log in and must claim their permit by October 26th at 11:59am CT. Each party member must claim their own permit. Permits will be available to print after the permit has been claimed. Individuals in the party who fail to claim their permit, forfeit their individual permit but may still hunt with a permit holder in attendance at the blind. If no one in a successfully drawn party claims their permit, the party forfeits that site, and the site will be allocated through an in-person leftover drawing.

The leftover drawings will be held on Monday, November 9th, at 6:00pm local time. The drawing locations are listed on page 85 of the 2026-27 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide.

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

For more information, visit the TWRA website.