Clarksville Obituary: Helene Grebosz Behlke

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Helene Grebosz Behlke, 94, of Clarksville, TN will be Monday, September 21st, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service.

Helene passed away on September 13th, 2026. She was born on August 12th, 1932 to Thomasz and Sophie Grebosz. Helene was a dedicated mother who took great pride in raising her children and caring for her family. She also gave her time to others, volunteering for many years at the Ajax Turner Senior Center. She was a member of All Saints Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Behlke, daughter, Leslie Foster, grandson, Adam Purol, and siblings, Virginia Jaroszynski, Irene Hennig, and Wanda O’Rourke. Helene is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Purol, Robert Purol, and Janice (Rick) Miller, grandchildren, Zachariah Purol, Aaron Purol, and Colton Miller, and great- granddaughter, Aria Purol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.