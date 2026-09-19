Clarksville Obituary: Helene Grebosz Behlke

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Helene Grebosz Behlke, 94, of Clarksville, TN will be Monday, September 21st, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service.
Helene passed away on September 13th, 2026. She was born on August 12th, 1932 to Thomasz and Sophie Grebosz. Helene was a dedicated mother who took great pride in raising her children and caring for her family. She also gave her time to others, volunteering for many years at the Ajax Turner Senior Center. She was a member of All Saints Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Behlke, daughter, Leslie Foster, grandson, Adam Purol, and siblings, Virginia Jaroszynski, Irene Hennig, and Wanda O’Rourke. Helene is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Purol, Robert Purol, and Janice (Rick) Miller, grandchildren, Zachariah Purol, Aaron Purol, and Colton Miller, and great- granddaughter, Aria Purol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com