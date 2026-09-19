Austin Peay Volleyball Sweeps Southern Illinois in Governors Classic Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated Southern Illinois 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-15) in its Governors Classic finale on Saturday at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The first set saw an early Austin Peay State University streak with five straight points on a Kaelynn Ashley kill, SIU attack error, Sarah Butler ace, Nicole Okojie kill, and Lauren Wallace kill heading into a Southern Illinois timeout. The Salukis scored six straight before the Governors and Salukis would exchange points tying the set at eight and nine points.

The Governors then scored four straight on three Saluki errors and a Sarah Butler ace to tie the set at 17 leading into a SIU timeout. The Governors scored three straight following the timeout on an error and two Wallace kills. The Governors scored their last three points on a kill, SIU setting error, and a Hollier and Benz block to win the opening set 25-20.

The second set saw two kills by Taly Cloyd, with kills from Benz, Wallace, Hollier, and a Saluki error for the first six points. The Govs scored points seven and eight consecutively on a SIU serve error and Hollier ace. The Governors notched four straight on a serve error, two Wallace kills, and one Okojie kill going into a Southern Illinois timeout.

Austin Peay State University worked to close their six-point deficit behind 20-14, and scored on three errors, and kills from Hollier, Wallace, and Cloyd going into a Southern Illinois time out trailing 23-20, winning the last 10 of 13 points. The Governors scored three straight on a a kill, Benz kill, and Cloyd kill, to tie the set at 24. The Governors scored on a Benz kill to take the set to 28 points. The APSU Govs secured the set with a sequential Wallace kill and an attack error to win the set 28-26.

The Governors led the third set for the entire set, with four straight points on three kills and an Ashley ace for points 8-11. The APSU Govs scored five straight on three sequential kills and two errors for points 16-20. The Governors concluded the set in three proceeding points on a Cloyd and Okojie block, and a Merrell ace and Benz Block. The Governors clinched the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.

Going into conference play, all of the Governors wins at home have come from sweeps. The Governors 8-5 overall and are ranked fourth in the conference at the conclusion of the match. Several Governors start conference play with triple digit season statistics.

In kills, Benz and Wallace lead the team with 111 for Wallace and 104 for Benz. Hollier, Okojie, Wallace and Benz have each surpassed 100 points with 129 for Benz, 124.5 for Wallace, Okojie with 109.5, and Hollier with 100.5.

Merrell has assisted for 233 points and Butler with the assist on 206 points. Anderson has served 26 aces thus far and tied for 12th in the nation for serve aces and is the only Libero/Defensive Specialist in the top 15. Anderson is 15th in the nation for Total Digs with 184.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors out blocked 10 points to the Saluki’s four.

Butler, Cloyd, Okojie and Anderson have led the Govs for consecutive home sweeps over SIUE and SIU. Bulter led the team in both assists (17; SIUE, 18; SIU) and aces (3; SIUE and 2; SIU), Cloyd led the team in kills (10 per game), Okojie led the team in blocks (7; SIUE and 6; SIU), and Anderson led the team in digs (15; SIUE, and 13; SIU).

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will start conference play face Little Rock, Thursday, September 24th, in Little Rock Arkansas.