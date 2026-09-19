APSU Men’s Golf Set for GMAC Invitational at Inverness Country Club

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf returns to action Sunday at the GMAC Invitational, hosted by UAB at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 6,731-yard par-70 course will host 13 teams; in addition to the Governors and host Blazers, the field at Inverness will feature Belmont, Central Arkansas, Charleston Southern, Jacksonville State, Southeastern Louisiana, Tennessee Tech, USC Upstate, West Florida, West Georgia, Western Kentucky and Winthrop.

The APSU Govs will be led this week by senior Jack Dyer, whose top-20 finish at last week’s Inverness Intercollegiate led the Govs in Ohio. He’ll be rejoined in the lineup by senior Seth Smith, junior Zach Olsen and freshman Tyson Seyler, while junior Grady Cox makes his fall debut to round out the lineup. Junior Parker Elkins will also see his first action of the fall, competing as the individual.

The APSU Govs haven’t competed in Alabama since the 2024 ASUN Men’s Golf Championships at the Highland Oaks course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail; Smith, the only Gov who competed that week still on the roster, shot a 232 (75-75-82) that week.

Sunday sees the APSU Govs tee off on Hole No. 10, beginning at 8:20am; Austin Peay State University will be paired with Charleston Southern and Southeastern Louisiana in the first round.

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For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram, or visit LetsGoPeay.com.