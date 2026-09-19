Clarksville Obituary: Jerry O’Neil Choate Sr.

Clarksville Obituary
Clarksville, TN – Jerry O’Neil Choate Sr., age 79, passed away on September 13th, 2026. Born on December 14th, 1946, in Slayden, Tennessee, he was the beloved son of the late Henry and Lucille Choate.
Jerry was a man who truly loved the freedom and beauty of the outdoors. Whether he was hunting in the woods, fishing on the water, or riding his motorcycle on the open road, he found peace and joy in nature. He also possessed a sharp mind and creative hands, spending countless hours meticulously building and flying remote-controlled airplanes.
Family was a cornerstone of Jerry’s life. He was preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Tammy Camilleri; his parents, Henry and Lucille; his brother, Carl D. Choate Sr.; and his sister, Pat McMillan.
His legacy of strength, warmth, and adventure will live on through those he leaves behind. He is survived by his son, Jerry O. Choate Jr.; his four beloved grandchildren; and his two sisters, Shelby Turner and Sandra Josupeit. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends who loved him dearly. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026, at the McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Interment will follow at Slayden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 and again from 10:00am until the hour of service on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com