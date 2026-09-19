Clarksville Obituary: Jerry O’Neil Choate Sr.

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – Jerry O’Neil Choate Sr., age 79, passed away on September 13th, 2026. Born on December 14th, 1946, in Slayden, Tennessee, he was the beloved son of the late Henry and Lucille Choate.

Jerry was a man who truly loved the freedom and beauty of the outdoors. Whether he was hunting in the woods, fishing on the water, or riding his motorcycle on the open road, he found peace and joy in nature. He also possessed a sharp mind and creative hands, spending countless hours meticulously building and flying remote-controlled airplanes.

Family was a cornerstone of Jerry’s life. He was preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Tammy Camilleri; his parents, Henry and Lucille; his brother, Carl D. Choate Sr.; and his sister, Pat McMillan.

His legacy of strength, warmth, and adventure will live on through those he leaves behind. He is survived by his son, Jerry O. Choate Jr.; his four beloved grandchildren; and his two sisters, Shelby Turner and Sandra Josupeit. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends who loved him dearly. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026, at the McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Interment will follow at Slayden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 and again from 10:00am until the hour of service on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com