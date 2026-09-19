Austin Peay State University Football Crushes No. 17 West Florida 38-16

Pensacola, FL – Behind a dominant defense and punishing ground game, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team secured a signature victory, handing 17th-ranked West Florida a 38-16 defeat at PenAir Field – Austin Peay State University’s largest margin of victory in a road win against a top-25 opponent in program history.

The Govs forced three West Florida turnovers – including a 70-yard interception return for a score to put the game away – to secure a road win against a ranked foe for the first time since 2021 and sixth time in program history. On offense, the Governors ground game was dominant, with 235 yards on 46 carries led by Courtland Simmons’ 17 carries for 78 yards and a score leading the way.

Austin Peay State University put on a big-play show on offense, with five plays of 30 yards or more on the evening. The APSU Govs averaged a tidy 6.2 yards per play on offense, including 21.3 yards per reception.

First Quarter

After opening the game by trading punts, the APSU Govs struck first on a third-down rollout. Redshirt junior Chris Parson, eluding pressure, scrambled to his right and fired a rocket to Jaden Robinson, who made the grab, raced down the right side, broke a tackle and walked in for his second touchdown in as many weeks to give the Govs an early lead.

After Pensacola native Markell Redding secured an interception near midfield, it was Denver Harper. Again. The redshirt freshman and reigning FCS Freshman of the Week took the reverse from Parson in the backfield and knifed through the defense for a 41-yard scamper, keeping his season-opening streak of games with a score intact and giving the Govs a two-score advantage heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

The lead would grow to three scores early in the second. After a 40-yard Corey Richardson run late in the first, Austin Peay State University was up in the red zone, Parson scrambled up the middle and dove into the end zone from 10 yards out for a rushing score – marking his ninth game as a Gov with at least one score through the air and another on the ground.

West Florida got on the board with a 10-yard Ty’Ray Davis run, set up by a 54-yard scamper from Markel Townsend. But the APSU Govs answered with authority, putting together a quick drive that ended with a five-yard Simmons touchdown jaunt, with another Parson-to-Robinson connection, this time from 47 yards away, putting the Governors on the doorstep before Simmons punched it in.

The Argonauts would add a chip shot field goal as the first half clock expired to send the game into halftime with the Govs holding a 28-10 advantage.

Third Quarter

The Argonauts got the ball to begin the second half and drove it down the field, converting twice on third down and once on fourth down to extend a drive that would eventually chew up seven minutes of game clock.

West Florida cut into the deficit on a Davis pass to Avery Giddens from a yard out, but the missed PAT kept the Governors ahead by 12. The Governors’ lone third-quarter possession would stall near midfield and end in a punt.

Fourth Quarter

The game turned early in the fourth quarter. With the wind picking up and West Florida driving into Governor territory, the Argonauts faced a fourth-and-one call and opted to go for it. But Malik Denkins – who wreaked havoc all evening with a career-best 4.5 tackles for loss – broke through the line of scrimmage and snuffed out the Argonaut drive, turning the ball back over to the Govs.

A 32-yard yard Parson pass to Marvin Sims put Austin Peay State University into West Florida territory, and ended with Hamilton DiBoyan converting a 37-yard field goal. But the coup de grâce would happen on the next drive; that’s when Justin Wimpye stepped in front of a Donovan Leary pass and took it 70 yards to the house down a dejected West Florida sideline to put the game out of reach; the Govs and Argonauts would trade turnover on downs to run out the clock.

What Made the Difference

Denkins living in the Argonaut backfield helped – his 4.5 TFL number was the best by a Gov since 2022 – but he wasn’t alone; the APSU Govs posted 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including four sacks, led by Denkins (1.0) and DeMoris Jenkins (1.5).

The pass rush hounded the Argonaut passing attack all night, leading to a 12-for-26 passing night for just 149 yards.

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Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team is back home at Fortera Stadium for three in a row, beginning next Saturday with a 1:00pm kickoff against former Ohio Valley Conference foe UT Martin.