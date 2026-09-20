Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: James “Accie” Green, 55 of Clarksville, TN passed away on September 5th, 2026. He was born on August 24th, 1971; son to the late Earl and Enda Green. James was also preceded in death by his; son, Steven Green; brother, Bobby Green; and Ex-Wife, Tonya Parker.

James was a familiar face at Manna Café, part of Urban Ministries, where his involvement reflected his deep understanding of life’s struggles and his appreciation for companionship. He enjoyed starting his mornings with a cup of coffee and the news, was a huge fan of classic rock (especially AC/DC), and was rarely seen without a Mountain Dew and a Marlboro.

Survivors include his daughters, Heidi Green and Jodi Green; sons Austin Green Smith and Memphis Smith; brothers Vernon Green and Ira “Jack” Green.

Family Reflection: “Dad, life wasn’t always easy, and our story wasn’t always perfect, but you will always be a part of ours. We will remember the good times, the hard times, the laughs, the lessons, and all the little things that made you who you were. We wish life could have been kinder to you in your later years. We hope you are finally at peace, finally warm, and no longer having to fight just to make it through another day. We love you, Dad. Rest easy.”

James’s life was celebrated in a private ‘Celebration of Life’ ceremony, allowing his family to say their farewells in an intimate setting at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com