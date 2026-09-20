Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: James “Accie” Green, 55 of Clarksville, TN passed away on September 5th, 2026. He was born on August 24th, 1971; son to the late Earl and Enda Green. James was also preceded in death by his; son, Steven Green; brother, Bobby Green; and Ex-Wife, Tonya Parker.
James was a familiar face at Manna Café, part of Urban Ministries, where his involvement reflected his deep understanding of life’s struggles and his appreciation for companionship. He enjoyed starting his mornings with a cup of coffee and the news, was a huge fan of classic rock (especially AC/DC), and was rarely seen without a Mountain Dew and a Marlboro.
Survivors include his daughters, Heidi Green and Jodi Green; sons Austin Green Smith and Memphis Smith; brothers Vernon Green and Ira “Jack” Green.
Family Reflection: “Dad, life wasn’t always easy, and our story wasn’t always perfect, but you will always be a part of ours. We will remember the good times, the hard times, the laughs, the lessons, and all the little things that made you who you were. We wish life could have been kinder to you in your later years. We hope you are finally at peace, finally warm, and no longer having to fight just to make it through another day. We love you, Dad. Rest easy.”
James’s life was celebrated in a private ‘Celebration of Life’ ceremony, allowing his family to say their farewells in an intimate setting at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com