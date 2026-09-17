Clarksville Gas and Water plans Haggard Drive Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Friday, September 18th, 2026 for 7:00am on Haggard Drive for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water outage on Haggard Drive for fire hydrant replacement will affect the following addresses:

1011-1034 Haggard Drive

Tom Drive

Keysburg Road

1114 Thornberry Drive

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.