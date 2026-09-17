Austin Peay Volleyball Set for Governors Classic Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team closes nonconference play with the Governors Classic, Friday and Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay hosts Gardner-Webb and SIU Edwardsville on Friday at 1:00pm and 7:00pm respectively, and closes the tournament with a Saturday 2:00pm match against Southern Illinois.

The Governors are 6-4 in nonconference play and 3-1 at home. Most recently, the APSU Govs defeated Tennessee State 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17), Wednesday. Reagan Anderson led the team with four aces, and Brooklynn Merrell assisted for 18 points. With the win over the Tigers, all three of the Governors’ home wins have come in 3-0 victories.

The Governors are 22-8 all-time in home tournaments and 2-1 at home in the 2026 season with 3-0 wins over UT Martin and Kansas City.

​​Scouting Report

Gardner-Webb is 6-4 in the 2026 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs fell to West Georgia 3-1, defeated Mercer 3-2, and New Orleans 3-1 to end the West Georgia Tournament 2-1.

Austin Peay State University is 1-0 all-time against Gardner-Webb with a 3-2 win September 11th, 2015 in Clarksville.

SIU Edwardsville is 2-7 in the 2026 season, recently ending their home tournament in the SIUE Cougar Classic 2-1 with sweeps over Arkansas Pine Bluff and Chicago State for their sole wins of the season, and concluding the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Northern Illinois.

The Governors are 17-10 against SIUE with the last matchup being a 3-2 Governors loss in a road match in Edwardsville, September 12th, 2025.

Southern Illinois is 5-4 in the 2026 season with a 2-1 home record and a 1-1 road record, going 2-2 at neutral site matches. The Salukis recently took a 3-1 loss against Iowa, and 0-3 losses to Incarnate World and Missouri State.

APSU is 4-4 all-time against Southern Illinois, with the last meeting being a 3-0 Saluki win, September 14th, 2024.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the Governors Classic, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins United Athletic Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas before facing Central Arkansas in a Saturday 1:00pm match in Conway, Arkansas.