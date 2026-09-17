Austin Peay Volleyball Set for Governors Classic Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team closes nonconference play with the Governors Classic, Friday and Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay hosts Gardner-Webb and SIU Edwardsville on Friday at 1:00pm and 7:00pm respectively, and closes the tournament with a Saturday 2:00pm match against Southern Illinois.
The Governors are 6-4 in nonconference play and 3-1 at home. Most recently, the APSU Govs defeated Tennessee State 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17), Wednesday. Reagan Anderson led the team with four aces, and Brooklynn Merrell assisted for 18 points. With the win over the Tigers, all three of the Governors’ home wins have come in 3-0 victories.
The Governors are 22-8 all-time in home tournaments and 2-1 at home in the 2026 season with 3-0 wins over UT Martin and Kansas City.
Scouting Report
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Next Up For APSU Volleyball
Following the Governors Classic, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins United Athletic Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas before facing Central Arkansas in a Saturday 1:00pm match in Conway, Arkansas.