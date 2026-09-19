Clarksville Obituary: Jesenia Davis

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – Jesenia Davis, age 13, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, passed away on September 8th, 2026. She was born on May 26th, 2013.

Jesenia’s life will be remembered and honored by those who knew and loved her. Family and friends will have an opportunity to gather, offer their condolences, and celebrate the life she shared with those around her.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. The family will be present from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00am at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2411 Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville.

Family, friends, and all who knew Jesenia are invited to come together to remember her life and support her loved ones during this difficult time.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.