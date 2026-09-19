Clarksville Obituary: Jesenia Davis

Clarksville Obituary
Clarksville, TN – Jesenia Davis, age 13, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, passed away on September 8th, 2026. She was born on May 26th, 2013.
Jesenia’s life will be remembered and honored by those who knew and loved her. Family and friends will have an opportunity to gather, offer their condolences, and celebrate the life she shared with those around her.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. The family will be present from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00am at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2411 Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville.
Family, friends, and all who knew Jesenia are invited to come together to remember her life and support her loved ones during this difficult time.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com