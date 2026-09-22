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APSU Golf Takes Sixth as Weather Ends GMAC Invitational Early

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By News Staff
Tyson Seyler, Jack Dyer Deliver Top-20 Finishes for Austin Peay State University Golf in Birmingham. (Ricky Bassman)
Tyson Seyler, Jack Dyer Deliver Top-20 Finishes for Austin Peay State University Golf in Birmingham. (Ricky Bassman)

APSU Men's GolfBirmingham, AL – After weather and darkness brought an early halt to the second day of competition at the GMAC Invitational, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team rode a pair of top-20 finishes to a tie for sixth to close out the 54-hole event at Inverness Country Club.

Austin Peay State University’s three-round 852 (287-281-284) tied them with Tennessee Tech and left them three shots outside the top five. Host UAB won the event at 825 (274-279-272), nine shots ahead of Western Kentucky.

Freshman Tyson Seyler just missed his first career top-10, posting a 208 (69-72-67) to finished tied for 11th, one shot behind Belmont’s Jackson Whaley for top freshman in the tournament. He started out hot in the final round with a front-nine 33 and finished the round with six birdies; two of those came on No. 13 and No. 14, two of just 16 combined birdies on those holes during the final round.

A final-round 66 propelled senior Jack Dyer up the leaderboard and into a tie for 13th at 209 (72-72-66). Dyer’s final-round score was the best individual round of his career and tied him for second-best on the final day of play at Inverness.

Senior Seth Smith saw his exemplary second round – which featured four birdies on the first six holes – cut short by yesterday’s lengthy weather delay. He fired a 220 (74-67-79), with his 67 serving as his lowest round since a career-best 63 helped him win The Buddy at Murray State in 2025.

Junior Grady Cox opened his final round with an eagle on the 388-yard par-4 at No. 1, Austin Peay State University’s lone eagle of the tournament; he finished with a 224 (78-71-75) and a share of 58th. Junior Zach Olsen rounded out the APSU lineup at 230 (72-82-76; 73rd).

Competing as an individual, junior Parker Elkins finished tied for 28th with a 214 (71-73-70); after starting on the back-nine, he caught fire on the front, with the birdies on the first five holes en route to a front-nine 33.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will enjoy a short hiatus to the fall schedule before returning to play in Jonesboro, Arkansas, October 12th-13th, for the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, hosted by Arkansas State.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram, or visit LetsGoPeay.com.

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