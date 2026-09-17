Clarksville Obituary: Larry Ray Ellis

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – Larry Ray Ellis, Palmyra, won one for the reaper on September 13th, 2026.

Mr. Ellis will now need a step ladder to pick turnip greens.

He was the patriarch of the Ellis family.

Larry entered this world to the best parents a person could hope for, the late Carroll R and Imogene P Ellis.

He leaves behind his beloved niece Sonya (Gary) DeSilva; beloved nephew, Jeremy (Michelle) Ellis; along with his treasured grandnieces and grandnephews, Tristen Nicole (Wyatt) Wortstall, Sarah (Braden) Wood, Nick DeSilva, Hunter Ellis, Zack DeSilva, Samuel Eskildson; and great-grandniece, Palmer Grace Wortstall.

Larry also had the distinguished privilege of being loved by more friends than he ever deserved. He was retired from the Clarksville Gas and Water Distribution Department.

Larry will be laid to rest beside his best friend and brother, Garry Dale at First Canaan Baptist Church in Palmyra.

He loved his family so much and never missed an opportunity to show his love to others. He loved his community in Palmyra, and we will continue to honor his love of our family and its history. If you knew him you loved him, and he was definitely one to remember. We are heartbroken at his passing and will always remember the fun times we had together.

Services will be announced later in October 2026.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Community Center. 3459 Tarsus Road, Palmyra, TN, 37142.