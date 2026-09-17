Clarksville Obituary: Larry Ray Ellis

Clarksville Obituary
Clarksville, TN – Larry Ray Ellis, Palmyra, won one for the reaper on September 13th, 2026.
Mr. Ellis will now need a step ladder to pick turnip greens.
He was the patriarch of the Ellis family.
Larry entered this world to the best parents a person could hope for, the late Carroll R and Imogene P Ellis.
He leaves behind his beloved niece Sonya (Gary) DeSilva; beloved nephew, Jeremy (Michelle) Ellis; along with his treasured grandnieces and grandnephews, Tristen Nicole (Wyatt) Wortstall, Sarah (Braden) Wood, Nick DeSilva, Hunter Ellis, Zack DeSilva, Samuel Eskildson; and great-grandniece, Palmer Grace Wortstall.
Larry also had the distinguished privilege of being loved by more friends than he ever deserved. He was retired from the Clarksville Gas and Water Distribution Department.
Larry will be laid to rest beside his best friend and brother, Garry Dale at First Canaan Baptist Church in Palmyra.
He loved his family so much and never missed an opportunity to show his love to others. He loved his community in Palmyra, and we will continue to honor his love of our family and its history. If you knew him you loved him, and he was definitely one to remember. We are heartbroken at his passing and will always remember the fun times we had together.
Services will be announced later in October 2026.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Community Center. 3459 Tarsus Road, Palmyra, TN, 37142.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com