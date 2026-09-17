Clarksville Police Identify, Arrest Suspect in Shell Station Assault

Clarksville, TN – On September 14th, 2026, at approximately 10:50am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers were notified of an assault at the Shell Sudden Service located at 1550 Hankook Road.

The two victims were sitting in their truck in the parking lot when an unknown male, later identified as 28-year-old Loy Collin Bond, of Clarksville, pulled into the parking lot in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

Bond approached the driver’s side of the truck and began striking the driver in the head multiple times. When the passenger attempted to intervene, Bond also assaulted him. Following the assault, Bond left the scene in the Camaro.

Officers in the area attempted to stop the vehicle as it entered I-24 eastbound, but the driver refused to stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol later located the Camaro abandoned near Exit 19.

While District 3 Criminal Investigation detectives were processing the vehicle, a male matching the description of the suspect emerged from the nearby woodline and was immediately detained. He was identified as Bond, who was also the registered owner of the Camaro.

Both victims told officers they did not know Bond and said he did not speak to them during the incident. They had been sitting in the parking lot for approximately five minutes before Bond arrived.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe the assault was a random act of violence. Both victims sustained minor injuries.

Bond was taken into custody and charged with Burglary, Simple Assault, and Evading Arrest.

No other information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.