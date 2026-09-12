Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Howard Stephenson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, September 11th, 2026. He was born on May 14th, 1955, in Humphreys County, Tennessee, son of the late Leon and Dorothy Stephenson.

Howard will be remembered as a man who found joy in simple and meaningful things. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, and he especially treasured the time he spent with his family. Being with those he loved was his favorite way to spend his time, and that devotion to family will remain a lasting part of his memory. He was a member of the Clarksville Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving family include his wife, Joan Rapp Stephenson; children, Christian Stephenson and Mariah Stephenson; children by marriage, Tony Rapp (Lorrie), Cindy Gordon (Robert), and Melissa Manners (Tim); grandchildren, Justin Rapp (Jodi), Brian Rapp (Alishia), Megan Thompson (Mason), Alycia Wiggins (Dale), and Stephanie Hummel (Kris); ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jan Beard (Steve).

Family and friends are invited to honor Howard’s life during visitation on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00on at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home with the Revs. Everett Holloway and Kimberly Robertson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Raymond Shock, Thomas Shock, Mark Beecham, Tommy Moore, Robert Gordon, and Dale Wiggins. Honorary pallbearers are Blayne Wiggins, Anniston Gibson, and Baila Gibson.

Howard Stephenson will be remembered with love and gratitude by all who knew him.