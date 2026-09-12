Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Howard Stephenson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, September 11th, 2026. He was born on May 14th, 1955, in Humphreys County, Tennessee, son of the late Leon and Dorothy Stephenson.
Howard will be remembered as a man who found joy in simple and meaningful things. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, and he especially treasured the time he spent with his family. Being with those he loved was his favorite way to spend his time, and that devotion to family will remain a lasting part of his memory. He was a member of the Clarksville Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving family include his wife, Joan Rapp Stephenson; children, Christian Stephenson and Mariah Stephenson; children by marriage, Tony Rapp (Lorrie), Cindy Gordon (Robert), and Melissa Manners (Tim); grandchildren, Justin Rapp (Jodi), Brian Rapp (Alishia), Megan Thompson (Mason), Alycia Wiggins (Dale), and Stephanie Hummel (Kris); ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jan Beard (Steve).
Family and friends are invited to honor Howard’s life during visitation on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00on at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home with the Revs. Everett Holloway and Kimberly Robertson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Raymond Shock, Thomas Shock, Mark Beecham, Tommy Moore, Robert Gordon, and Dale Wiggins. Honorary pallbearers are Blayne Wiggins, Anniston Gibson, and Baila Gibson.
Howard Stephenson will be remembered with love and gratitude by all who knew him.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com