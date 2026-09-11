Good Ground Harvest Market to Offer 10 Weeks of Fresh Food in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – For the first time this fall, Clarksville families will have a weekly farmers market dedicated to the fall season. The brand-new Good Ground Harvest Market, Clarksville’s only weekly fall farmers market, will open September 22nd, 2026, in the Sango area and continue every Tuesday through November 24th.

The 10-week market was created to fill a unique gap in Montgomery County: summer farmers markets may be winding down, but local farmers are still producing, and the community still wants fresh, local food.

Good Ground will bring farmers, producers, artisans and food vendors together every Tuesday from 4:00pm–7:00pm at Bible Baptist Church, 3102 Prospect Circle, giving families consistent access to locally produced food well into the fall.

“At the heart of Good Ground is a desire to serve our community; supporting our local farmers while giving families a place to shop local, eat well, and gather together. We saw a need for that connection to continue beyond the summer market season, and my hope is that Good Ground becomes a fall tradition our community looks forward to year after year.” stated April Sialana.

The inaugural season will feature local farms and producers including Sweeter Days Farm, J’s Meats & More, Nashville Farmacy, Davis Family Farm and Grace & Grains Bakery, along with additional farmers, artisans and locally owned businesses. Shoppers can expect seasonal produce, locally raised meats, farm-fresh eggs, honey, baked goods, handmade products and more.

And Good Ground is designed to be more than a place to pick up groceries. Families can grab dinner or a treat from local food vendors, including Urban Eats – Burgasm and E’s Squeezed Lemonade, and enjoy a rotating lineup of pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, live music, seasonal activities and more.

Admission to the market is free. Activities and attractions will vary throughout the season, and some may require an additional fee.

Good Ground Harvest Market is being graciously hosted by Bible Baptist Church, which has opened its Sango property to the market as another way to help serve the local community.

The inaugural season is proudly presented by Daniel Ingram – GEICO Local Clarksville Office, whose sponsorship is helping make the market’s first season possible.

Sialana previously worked in event planning with Clarksville Parks & Recreation and currently manages the Sango Night Market, bringing years of experience in community events and farmers market management to the new market.

With Opening Day approaching on September 22nd, Good Ground Harvest Market is inviting Clarksville and surrounding communities to discover a new way to spend Tuesday evenings this fall, shop from local farmers, grab dinner, bring the family and support the people producing food and goods right here in the community.

Good Ground Harvest Market

Opening Day: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026

Season: September 22nd – November 24th

When: Tuesdays | 4:00pm–7:00pm

Where: Bible Baptist Church, 3102 Prospect Circle, Clarksville, TN 37043

Admission: Free; some activities may require an additional fee

Tagline: Locally Rooted. Farm to Table.