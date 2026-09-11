Austin Peay State University Football Hosts Morehead State on First Responders Day

Clarksville, TN – It’s back to Fortera Stadium for Austin Peay State University (APSU) football, which hosts Morehead State in a Saturday 4:00pm contest on First Responders Day.

Through two weeks, Austin Peay State University has been one of the least-penalized and most-efficient teams in the country. The APSU Govs enter play leading the United Athletic Conference in fewest penalties (4.5) and fewest penalty yards (37.5) per game, limiting unforced errors against both Gardner-Webb and Vanderbilt. Austin Peay also leads the UAC in fourth-down conversions (71.4 percent) and third-down conversion defense (28.0 percent).

Austin Peay State University’s defense will be tested in a game that features the nation’s top-ranked offense through two weeks; APSU has done an exceptional job limiting big plays on defense early in the season, with a long run allowed of 18 yards and just five pass completions of longer than 20 yards. Austin Peay State University looks to create more havoc on that side of the ball, with Ta’Ron Haile’s interception against Gardner-Webb the Govs lone forced turnover after two games.

On offense, look for the APSU Govs to establish the ground game, with four backs (Courtland Simmons, Isaiah Groves, Corey Richardson and Kaden Williams) likely to earn multiple carries during the game, to say nothing of Chris Parson’s dual-threat capabilities. Last year, the Govs ran for seven touchdowns and 429 yards on the ground against the Eagles, with Simmons picking up two scores by himself.

Saturday’s game will be carried on ESPN+, with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Notably

#WeWILL

Each week, one Austin Peay State University player is chosen to wear the No. 0 jersey in honor of Will Hardrick, who tragically passed away in May 2025. Each Monday of the season, head coach Jeff Faris selects the player who best exemplifies Hardrick’s character and work ethic to wear the No. 0 jersey that week. For the Morehead State game, wide receiver Marvin Sims (usually wearing No. 19) will wear the No. 0 for the APSU Govs.

Leap Year

Head coach Jeff Faris looks to keep the momentum from his second-year improvement at Austin Peay, which saw a three-win improvement from Year One (4-8) to Year Two (7-5)—tied for the fifth-largest leap by a second-year head coach in FCS in 2025, alongside former Gardner-Webb head coach Cris Reisert, who left after the season to become the offensive coordinator at Toledo.

Eight-or-more victories in 2026 would make Faris just the second head coach (out of 22) in the 90-year history of Austin Peay to improve their win total each of their first three seasons.

New Faces

The APSU Govs welcome their share of newcomers into the ranks each year, with 58 newcomers to the 2026 roster.

Of these, 38 made their debuts over the season’s first two weeks, including wide receiver Marvin Sims (team-leader in both receptions and receiving yards; Western Kentucky transfer), linebacker Jefferson Bretanys-Desca (team-high 1.5 tackles for loss; Wheeling transfer), linebacker Eli Jones (second on the team with 14 tackles; Western Kentucky transfer), Haile (third-quarter interception against Gardner-Webb; Syracuse transfer) and cornerback Quan Peterson (team-high three pass break-ups; Newberry transfer).

Previewing The Eagles

The Series

The Governors and Eagles have met 48 times in a series that began in 1963, with 38 of those meetings coming as conference foes (33 in the Ohio Valley Conference and five as members of the Pioneer Football League). Austin Peay State University has won five in a row overall and three straight at home; the APSU Govs have not lost to Morehead State when hosting the meeting since 2004.

In last season’s contest, the APSU Govs tallied 700 yards of total offense in a 56-7 win in the home opener. Simmons showcased his dual-threat capabilities with five catches for a career-best 107 yards out of the backfield.

Preseason Outlook

The Eagles were picked to finish eighth in the 11-team Pioneer Football League, with KJ Hardesty earning preseason All-PFL honors on the defensive line. Hardesty was also one of nine Eagles named to the three-team Phil Steele All-Pioneer League preseason squads.

Offensive Options

The Eagles enter play with the most explosive offense in FCS, averaging nearly 600 yards per game, including 434 through the air. The Eagles put up 68 first-half points last week against Kentucky Christian, with Cross Watson earning Stats Perform FCS Freshman of the Week honors after catching four passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback David Parsons, who appeared briefly in last season’s contest against Austin Peay, already has nine passing touchdowns and two 300-yard games two weeks into the 2026 campaign.

Defensive Definition

Morehead State took two interceptions back for scores last week against Kentucky Christian – a 39-yard, second-quarter return by Sidney Webb and a 47-yard Isaiah Watts return on the Wildcats very next possession. Through two weeks, Morehead State’s four takeaways lead the PFL.

Next Up For APSU Football

For the first time in 2026, the Austin Peay State University football team will square off against a UAC foe when the Govs travel to Pensacola, Florida for their first-ever meeting with West Florida.

Kickoff against the Argonauts, who enter this weekend ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform Media Poll, is scheduled for 6:00pm CT from PenAir Field.

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

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