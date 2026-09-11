Warm Weekend Ahead With Storm Chances Before a Sunny Stretch in Clarksville-Montgomery County, Weather Forecast: September 11th-15th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms to close out the workweek and start the weekend, followed by a return to mostly sunny and warmer conditions.

Friday and Saturday bring the best chances for rain and thunderstorms, with Saturday carrying the highest precipitation chance at 70%.

Fog will also be possible during the overnight and early morning hours, while temperatures remain near 90 degrees through much of the forecast period before climbing into the lower 90s early next week.

Friday will bring a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a slight chance possible before 8:00am and another chance developing after 1:00pm. Patchy fog is expected before 9:00am. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees, while heat index values could reach 99 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming north northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below a tenth of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Friday night, primarily before 11:00pm, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Patchy fog could develop between 11:00pm and 4:00am as skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall to around 69 degrees, with calm winds expected.

Saturday will begin with a chance of showers before 10:00am, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10:00am and 1:00pm. Showers will become likely after 1:00pm, with a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon. Despite the rain chances, skies will be mostly sunny at times, with a high near 89 degrees and heat index values reaching as high as 100 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming west-southwest around 5 mph during the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Mostly clear skies will return Saturday night, with patchy fog possible after 10:00pm. The overnight low will drop to around 68 degrees, with calm winds across the area.

Sunday will bring a significant improvement in weather conditions, with areas of fog possible before 9:00am followed by sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will climb to around 91 degrees. Winds will start out calm before becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable, with temperatures falling to around 68 degrees. An east-northeast wind around 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Sunny skies will continue Monday, with another high near 91 degrees. Winds will be calm early, then shift east around 5 mph in the afternoon, providing a generally pleasant start to the new workweek.

Monday night will stay mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 67 degrees. East-southeast winds around 5 mph will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will continue the stretch of sunny weather across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with temperatures warming further to a high near 93 degrees. No precipitation is currently expected during the day.

Tuesday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures settling around 69 degrees as the area continues to enjoy dry, warm weather.

Overall, the forecast calls for unsettled weather Friday and Saturday, including several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, before conditions become noticeably drier and sunnier from Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs near 90 degrees over the weekend and climbing into the lower 90s early next week. Residents should stay alert to changing conditions Friday and Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening when thunderstorm chances are highest.