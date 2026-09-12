Clarksville’s The Tea House Moves, Expands Community Offerings

Clarksville, TN – The Tea House, owned by Christy Bing, has relocated to 2670 Madison Street, Suite E, offering customers a welcoming new space to gather, celebrate, shop, or simply enjoy a quiet moment with a cup of tea.

The new location is designed with a greater emphasis on private gatherings, including tea parties, bridal showers, and other special events. While The Tea House continues to offer its popular marketplace featuring tea and related products, the space now provides an inviting setting for meaningful celebrations and community connections.

Visitors can also stop in for a peaceful break and enjoy tea, lemonade, or coffee in a calm, relaxing environment. Bing offers a full line of pharmacy-grade teas, available in convenient single-serve portions as well as take-home quantities, making it easy for customers to enjoy their favorites at home.

A longtime law enforcement officer, Bing is also committed to offering products that make a positive difference. Her retail shop features handbags from New Hope Girls, an organization known for ethically made products that support anti-trafficking efforts. The handbags provide customers with an opportunity to purchase beautiful, purpose-driven goods while supporting a meaningful mission.

Bing is excited to create more than a place to shop or enjoy a beverage. She envisions The Tea House as a calming, meditative space where people can meet new friends, connect with others, or spend time alone.

“I want The Tea House to be a place where people can slow down, feel welcome, and find a little peace,” Bing said. “Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, meeting someone new, or simply enjoying a quiet cup of tea, there’s a place for you here.”

The Tea House will also host upcoming events, arts and crafts activities, classes, and more. Customers are encouraged to follow the business on social media for business hours, announcements, event schedules, and opportunities to participate.

The Tea House Information

The Tea House

2670 Madison Street, Suite E

Clarksville, Tennessee

For updates, upcoming events, and more information, follow The Tea House on social media or go to www.theteahouseclarksville.square.site