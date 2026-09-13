HomeSportsAustin Peay Tennis Claims Five Wins on Day Two at Brian Coons...
Sports

Austin Peay Tennis Claims Five Wins on Day Two at Brian Coons Fall

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University men’s tennis battled through another strong day of competition Saturday at the Brian Coons Fall Tournament. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University men’s tennis battled through another strong day of competition Saturday at the Brian Coons Fall Tournament. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN Logan Tomovski remained perfect to begin the fall, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis tallied five wins on the second day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors opened the day with two doubles wins against Chattanooga. Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser improved to 2-0 together this fall with a 6-4 win, while Vincent Lu and Ari Allouche earned a 6-2 win during their first doubles match together.

After splitting doubles matches, the APSU Govs earned a trio of wins during singles, with all three victories coming in straight sets. Allouche earned a 6-1, first-set victory before earning the win following his opponent retiring while Allouche led 1-0 in the second frame. Tomovski won a narrow, 7-5, 6-4 match to improve to 2-0 in singles at the Brian Coons Fall Tournament.

Rounding out the APSU Govs wins on the penultimate day of its home tournament, Felipe De La Hormaza earned a 6-2, first-set win before then earning an 8-6 victory in his second’s set tiebreaker.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the court pm Sunday at 9:00am to begin the final day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament.

Austin Peay State University Doubles Results

Day 2

Day 1

Austin Peay State University Singles Results

Day 2

Day 1

Remaining Tournament Schedule

Sunday Matches (9:00am Start)
Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay
Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Rebecca Lane Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather: Heat and Sunshine Dominate the Week Ahead
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

\n