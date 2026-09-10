APSU Soccer Defeats UT Martin to Claim First Victory of 2026 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a one-score shutout at home against UT Martin, as junior midfielder Allie Williams’ 20th-minute go-ahead goal led the Governors to their first win of the 2026 season, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

By the Half

Austin Peay State University looked in full command to begin the match, as the Governors showed a strong offensive press early on. Through the first 19 minutes of the match, however, the Governors had not taken a shot.

But, UT Martin came out at ease on a throw-in at the 19:22 mark, as Allie Williams took advantage of a miscue on the Skyhawks’ back line, taking away the ball and putting it in the bottom right corner of the frame for her first goal of the season, and first of her career as a Gov.

The Governors were outshot in the first half, 6-5, while sophomore keeper Megan Waskiewicz stayed busy for the APSU Govs in the net, coming away with three saves through the first 45 minutes.

For the second time this season, the Governors came into the second half with the lead and maintained it through the final 45 minutes by maintaining a strong presence on the attacking line. Austin Peay outshot UT Martin 9-5 in the second half, and was even on corners with two coming from each team – a complete turnaround from the first half after seeing eight Skyhawk corners to none from Austin Peay. Waskiewicz hurled in four saves in the second half, giving her seven total on the night, which is one shy of her career high.

With its win tonight, Austin Peay State University snapped its 27-game winless streak, coming away with its first win since October 20th, 2024, when the Governors beat West Georgia 2-0 on the road. It was also Austin Peay State University’s first win at home since October 10th, 2024, winning 2-1 against Stetson, and its first shutout at home since September 26th, 2024, against North Alabama, when the Governors beat the Lions 2-0.

Head coach Kim McGowan picked up her 50th career win as a head coach and her 16th win as head coach for Austin Peay State University.

Inside The Box Score

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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University soccer team wraps up their nonconference schedule at Jackson State next Friday, starting at 3:00pm at JSU Soccer Field in Jackson, Mississippi.