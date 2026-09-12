TDOT Construction and Road Work Planned in Montgomery County, Surrounding Areas starting September 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is reporting multiple construction, maintenance, utility, and event-related activities across Montgomery County and surrounding counties during the week of September 13th-19th.

Motorists traveling Interstate 24, U.S. and state routes in Montgomery, Davidson, Hickman and Robertson counties should be prepared for lane restrictions, flagging operations and overnight work. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in work zones, allow additional travel time and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Montgomery County

I-24: Bridge inspections will take place on I-24 between mile markers 1 and 12. A single lane will be affected in the southbound direction from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Tuesday, September 15, followed by a single-lane restriction in the northbound direction from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Wednesday, September 16th.

SR-13: A 24-hour single-lane closure will be in place in both the northbound and southbound directions on SR-13 between mile markers 25 and 26 from Sunday, September 13th, through Saturday, September 19th. The work is listed as construction activity not associated with a TDOT project.

SR-13: Gas line maintenance will require a 24-hour single-lane closure in the northbound direction on SR-13 at mile marker 28. The restriction is scheduled from Monday, September 14th, through Saturday, September 19th.

SR-149: The City of Erin is installing a water line along SR-149 between mile markers 1 and 2. A single-lane restriction will be in place in the westbound direction beginning at 6:00am each day from Monday, September 14th, through Thursday, September 17th.

Davidson County

I-24: Clean-up and punch-list work will take place along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40.6 from Monday, September 14th, through Friday, September 18th. Work will affect the shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

I-24: An LED streetlight conversion project will require a mobile single-lane restriction in both directions on I-24 between mile markers 45.2 and 44. The work is scheduled from 8:00pm to 5:00am Wednesday, September 16th, and Thursday, September 17th.

I-40: Scoring and traffic loop work will require multiple-lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound directions on I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 from Sunday, September 13th, through Friday, September 18th. The work is scheduled from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

SR-11: Nolensville Road resurfacing will require multiple-lane restrictions in both directions on SR-11 at mile marker 1 from Sunday, September 13th, through Friday, September 18th. Work will take place from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

SR-12: Striping work along Rosa Parks Boulevard will require multiple-lane restrictions in both the northbound and southbound directions on SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4.3 from Sunday, September 13th, through Thursday, September 17th. The work is scheduled from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

SR-12: A resurfacing project will require multiple-lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound directions on SR-12 between mile markers 6.08 and 13.27. The work is scheduled from Monday, September 14th, through Saturday, September 19th, with daytime work from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday and overnight work from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday through Saturday.

SR-155: Thompson Lane resurfacing will require multiple-lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound directions on SR-155 between mile markers 0 and 2.8 from Sunday, September 13th, through Friday, September 18th. Work will take place from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

SR-24: Broadway will be closed for events at mile marker 12 on Friday, September 18th, and Saturday, September 19th. Multiple lanes will be affected in both directions, with the Friday closure listed from 8:00pm to 5:00am and the Saturday closure listed from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Hickman County

SR-7: A resurfacing project will require flagging operations along SR-7 between mile markers 0 and 9.42 from Monday, September 14th, through Friday, September 18th. Work will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Robertson County

SR-11: An aerial utility installation along Memorial Boulevard will require a single-lane restriction in both the northbound and southbound directions on SR-11 between mile markers 6 and 7. The work is scheduled from Monday, September 14th, through Friday, September 18th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

SR-161: Utility crews will remove vegetation from lines along SR-161 between mile markers 1 and 9 from Monday, September 14th, through Friday, September 18th. A single lane will be affected in both the northbound and southbound directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through these work zones, obey posted speed limits, and be alert for workers, equipment, and changing lane patterns. Construction schedules are subject to change depending on weather and other conditions.