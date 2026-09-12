101st Airborne Division Reflects on 25 Years of Service and Sacrifice Since 9/11

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell hosted a ceremony and wreath laying at the division headquarters on September 11th, 2026, remembering the atrocity, honoring the lives lost and reflecting on the service of the past quarter-century since the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks and provided the Fort Campbell community an opportunity to reflect on the enduring service and sacrifice that followed.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Jeffrey Pickler, Deputy Commander of Support for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and was attended by members of Fort Campbell and the local area.

“We remember today and every day that our next moment is never guaranteed. That each day comes as a gift and we spend a few moments in this solemn ceremony today to remind ourselves of how quickly that gift can be taken from us,” said Col. Pickler, “That in the span of only 102 short minutes, our nation lost 2,977 lives unexpectedly and suddenly.”

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell are committed to honoring those impacted by the events of September 11th, 2001, and of all the Soldiers who have served in the division.