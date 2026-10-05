Fort Campbell National Night Out and Trunk or Treat Set for October 6th

Fort Campbell, KY – Campbell Crossing LLC and Texas Roadhouse present National Night Out and Trunk or Treat in the Exchange parking lot tomorrow, October 6th, 2026, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

“For more than 20 years, Campbell Crossing has proudly celebrated National Night Out alongside the Fort Campbell community, and it’s an event we look forward to hosting each year,” said Chris Albus, project director for Campbell Crossing. “It’s a tradition that brings Soldiers, Families, first responders, law enforcement and community partners together to build relationships and strengthen the connections that make Fort Campbell such a strong community.”

This year’s event will include:

Trunk or Treat

K9 demonstrations

Costume contest

Pizza

DJ

Face painting

Inflatables

Fort Campbell first responders and law enforcement

Police and Fire vehicles

Child ID kits

Community organizations, resources, and more

This year marks the 43rd year National Night Out has taken place across the U.S. Many communities come together for National Night Out the first Tuesday in August, while others come together on the first Tuesday in October. Fort Campbell is proud to stand alongside communities across the nation in recognizing National Night Out and our shared commitment to building a safe, connected and supportive community.