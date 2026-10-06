Coolin’ at the Cave Recreates Dunbar Cave’s Big Band Era

Story and Photos by John Smith

Clarksville, TN – The sounds of big band jazz filled Dunbar Cave as the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project performed, bringing the community together for an evening of music and history

A large crowd brought their own lawn chairs and set up near the mouth of the cave to enjoy the live performance, reviving a nearly century-old tradition.

Brian Meredith, President of Friends of Dunbar Cave, said, “Events like this really do bring people together while introducing them to the cave’s history.”

For Meredith, the performance was a reminder of what Dunbar Cave was like during the 1930s and 1940s.

“This is a throwback to what happened here 80 – 90 years ago,” Meredith said. “During that time, Dunbar Cave was a resort and a popular stop for big bands traveling across the country. If you were a big band during that time, you played here.

“The Cool air coming from the cave gave people a place to escape the summer heat while listening to live music.”

Meredith said old photographs show just how popular performances at Dunbar Cave once were. “If you ever look at the old photos, this place was packed even more than it is today.”

Saturday’s crowd got a taste of the history and tradition that has drawn people to Dunbar Cave for generations.

Coolin’ at the Cave Photo Gallery