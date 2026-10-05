Danielle Myers to Join APSU as New Gallery Artist-in-Residence

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) are welcoming Danielle Myers as the gallery’s second artist-in-residence from October 6th-21st, 2026.

Myers is a multidisciplinary artist based in Nashville who specializes in public practice. Her installations are often site-specific, with a focus on community and cultural narratives.

An opening reception for her exhibition, America, the Beautiful, will be held at 12:30pm on October 20th in The New Gallery, followed by a lecture, For the Public Eye, at 6:00pm in Heydel Hall, Art + Design Room 120. All events are free and open to the public.

Located on the first floor of the APSU Art + Design Building, The New Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am – 4:30pm, following Austin Peay State University’s academic calendar and inclement weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available upon request.

In addition to Myers’ exhibition, The New Gallery is hosting the following public events and programs as part of her residency:

Workshop: Public Art for the Public Good

Friday, October 9th, noon – 2:00pm.

Art + Design Room 104

Demonstration: Bound Together

Saturday, October 10th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Sunday, October 11th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

The New Gallery

Installation: America, the Beautiful

Friday, October 16th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Saturday, October 17th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Sunday, October 18th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Monday, October 19th, 10:00am – 4:00pm.

The New Gallery

Open Studio: First Thursday ArtWalk

Thursday, November 5th, 7:00pm.

The New Gallery

About Artist Danielle Myers

Danielle Myers is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, writer, and maker based in Nashville, Tennessee. Public practice and public art are at the core of her work, emphasizing that art should live beyond the confines of traditional institutions, where it can spark reflection and invite communal engagement.

Her installations, often site-specific, focus on community and are most recently shaped by the ecology and cultural narratives of place. Whether it’s planting flowers, building structures, or having guided meditations, each installation, project, and program offers its environment both a witness and a participant. Myers is an assistant professor of art and design at Tennessee State University in Nashville.

About The New Gallery Residency

The annual New Gallery Artist-in-Residence Program brings contemporary artists to Austin Peay State University to work, engage with students, and connect with the university and surrounding community. Residents are chosen from a pool of applicants located within a 350-mile radius of Clarksville.

The program is a collaboration between the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design.

About the APSU Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, the Department of Art + Design is one of the original departments at Austin Peay State University. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the department offers studies in animation, art education, art history, ceramics, drawing, digital media, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and consists of 19 full-time faculty for approximately 350 students. Three on-campus galleries also support the art and design programs. In 2017, the department moved into a state-of-the-art building. The Department of Art + Design also houses the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, a remarkable collection of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design , Creative Writing , Music , and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.