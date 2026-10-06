Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Lynda Faye Williams, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, October 9th, 2026, at Memorial Baptist Church with Bro. William Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00am on Friday, October 9th, until the hour of service at the church. Burial will take place at Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lynda was born on February 6th, 1945, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Emmanuel Binkley and Eva Harris. She loved gospel music and the oldies, but most of all she loved Christmas because it brought together everything she cared about most: her faith, her family, and the opportunity to serve others. Lynda would often keep her Christmas tree up year-round. Her life was a living example of the holidays’ true meaning.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of almost 62 years, Wendell Williams; son, Matthew Williams, and wife, Amy; daughter, Kristie Mullins, and husband, Geoffrey; sister, Beverly Jo Reising, and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Jacob Mullins, William Allison, and Elijah Williams.
In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her daughter Leslie Susan Williams.
Serving as pallbearers will be DeWayne Patterson, Jacob Mullins, Geoffrey Boven, William Allison, Jonny Williams, Joseph Copeland, and Josh Newman.
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com