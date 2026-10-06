Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Lynda Faye Williams, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, October 9th, 2026, at Memorial Baptist Church with Bro. William Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00am on Friday, October 9th, until the hour of service at the church. Burial will take place at Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lynda was born on February 6th, 1945, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Emmanuel Binkley and Eva Harris. She loved gospel music and the oldies, but most of all she loved Christmas because it brought together everything she cared about most: her faith, her family, and the opportunity to serve others. Lynda would often keep her Christmas tree up year-round. Her life was a living example of the holidays’ true meaning.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of almost 62 years, Wendell Williams; son, Matthew Williams, and wife, Amy; daughter, Kristie Mullins, and husband, Geoffrey; sister, Beverly Jo Reising, and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Jacob Mullins, William Allison, and Elijah Williams.

In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her daughter Leslie Susan Williams.

Serving as pallbearers will be DeWayne Patterson, Jacob Mullins, Geoffrey Boven, William Allison, Jonny Williams, Joseph Copeland, and Josh Newman.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com