Clarksville Gas and Water reports Water Outage, Lane Closure on a section of Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) turned off water service from Peachers Mill to Sinclair Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following roads and streets will be affected during the outage:

Providence Boulevard (651-913 Providence Boulevard)

Shelby Street

Adkins Street

Cave Street

Both northbound lanes on Providence Boulevard will be closed from Peachers Mill to Sinclair Drive. Northbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:30pm.