APSU Men’s Tennis Heads to ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis is set to compete in its second tournament of the fall when it competes in the 2026 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals beginning Thursday at The Farm & Forge Club in College Grove, Tennessee.

Last time out, the Governors claimed 12 wins across the three-day Brian Coons Fall Tournament, September 11th-13th. Freshman Ari Allouche led the APSU Govs with an unblemished, 3-0 singles record, while Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser led all doubles pairings with a 2-1 record throughout the event.

Tomovski and Loubser will again pair together over the weekend, when they begin their ITA Ohio Valley Regional stay against the No. 6 pairing in the event in ETSU’s Oscar Martinez and Dmitry Kopilevich. Ethan Williams and Petter Lindquist then take on Lipscomb’s pairing of Filippo Verdese and Juwan Bae.

In singles, Tomovski takes on Ball State’s Jeremy Milette on Thursday in a 9:00am match, while Loubser faces Dayton’s Dylan Jaen at 11:00am.

Upcoming Schedule

SINGLES

Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Jeremy Milette (BSU) – 9:00am

Rohan Loubser (APSU) vs. Dylan Jaen (UD) – 11:00am

DOUBLES

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also make sure to download the new-and-improved Let’s Go Peay mobile app in the Apple or Google Play Store.